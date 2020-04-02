Obituary: Donna Floyd, 87, of Nashville

Donna Floyd of Nashville, Ark., died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born Sept. 6, 1932 in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Loy and Chloe Young Dildy.

Mrs. Floyd was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville. She also served in the Junior Auxillary for many years, was a substitute teacher, and an avid Bridge player.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Story Floyd.

Survivors include: one son, Tracy Floyd and Sandra Browning of Hooks, Texas; one daughter, Robyn Needham and husband Randy of Ashdown, Ark; one brother, Loy D. Dildy of Nashville, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Kristy and Brady Day, Katy and Mark Lingle, Mallory and Ryan Wharton, Michael Walraven, Joey Floyd, Nicole and Morgan Thrash, Nic Floyd and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m., Friday, March 27, at Nashville Cemetery, with Bro. David Blase officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

