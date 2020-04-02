Obituary: Charles Leandres Wright, Sr., 84, of Nashville

Charles Leandres Wright, Sr., 84, of Nashville died March 23, 2020, in Nashville.

He was born April 17, 1935, the son of the late Charlie and Birdie Wright.

He was widely-known for his garden, and held a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree from Arkansas AM&N, now known as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He taught and coached at Foreman for many years, and was an active vendor at the Farmers’ Market in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cassie, and a daughter, Tracy Hughes.

Survivors include: his wife, Vivian Annie Wright; his children, Charles L Wright, Jr., Cassandra Wiley, Tony Crofton, Terressa Whitley (Avery), Terrance Vaughn (Yvonne), and grandchildren.

Due to the current conditions the family will have a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Express condolences on the Nashville Funeral Home Facebook page.

