Obituary: Buiel Linville, 85, of Nashville

Buiel Linville, 85, of Nashville died Monday, March 23, 2020, in Nashville.

He was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Nashville to the late Thomas Riley and Pearl Martin Linville.

He was a retired carpenter and was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Linville, and some of his siblings.

Survivors include: his son, Christopher Linville of Nashville; a brother, Noel Linville of Nashville; sisters, Jean Reed of Nashville, and Peggy Stone of Delight.

A private family graveside was held at Corinth Cemetery.

Because of public health concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date.

