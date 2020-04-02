Obituary: Brad A. Brown, Sr., 82, of Nashville

Brad A. Brown, Sr., age 82, of Nashville, Ark., went to his eternal home on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home in Nashville with his family by his side.

He was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Glenwood, Ark., to the late Elvis R. Brown and C. Marie Mitchell Brown.

Brad was retired from the United States Army as a Major, being commissioned in 1959, serving in the Vietnam war. He was a graduate of Henderson State Teachers College. He was truly an American patriot, a Christian and a Scrapper fan. Brad was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Nashville. He had taught the Cargile co-ed Sunday school class, drove a church bus for many years, was very active in Operation Christmas Child, served on the benevolence committee, and was a part of the Howard County Christian Clinic. He also helped with the church’s newsletters and served as an usher. He was always there for his church wherever needed.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Susie Brown, a son, Greg W. Brown, and a special friend, Bob Cargile.

His survivors include: a son, Brad Brown, Jr., of Fenton, Mich.; a granddaughter, Melissa S. Brown of Amity, Ark.; and a grandson, Tyler A. Brown of Boise, Idaho. Also, a huge host of other fiends.

A special note Brad wanted to share was a special thank you to Dr. Sayre for the discussions we had.

A private graveside service was held at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. A public celebration of Life service will be held later for Brad.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Operation Christmas Child to First Baptist Church. Please feel free to send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

