Adrianna Jane McHam, age 5 days, of Dierks, Ark., died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Little Rock.

She was born March 23, 2020, in Hot Springs, Ark.

Survivors include: her parents, Cody Adam and Adrian Danielle (Cobb) McHam; three sisters, Destiny and Letti McHam and her twin sister, Chyeanne McHam; also grandparents and great-grandparents.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

