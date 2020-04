Nashville Parks and Recreation Director Mark Dale announced this week that this year’s summer ball season has been cancelled.

The Nashville park office is currently closed to the public and starting tomorrow the park will be contacting everyone who has signed up and ask if they would you like a refund or a credit towards the next park sport your child plays?

“It is completely up to you,” Dale said.

“This process is likely to take a week or more.”

