Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: You Happy Now?

YES, I AM still here looking forlornly out this window on Main Street. I am forlorn because I’ve more-or-less torpedoed my only chance of being named Nashville’s Official Downtown J-Turn Enforcement Officer.

“Sigh,” I sighed forlornly.

Last week in the newspaper I referred to our mayor as Mayor Billy Ray Smith. His name is Billy Ray Jones, of course. There were some great pro football players by that name. Billy Ray Smith, Sr., played with distinction with the Razorbacks and with the old Baltimore Colts. Billy Ray Smith, Jr., played with distinction with the Razorbacks and with the old San Diego Chargers.

Our mayor, Billy Ray JONES, played football with distinction with the Nashville Scrappers, and I’m not just saying this to butter him up and make him forget about my mistake, although I am buttering him up in the hope that he’ll forget about my mistake.

And thank goodness I did not mess up with the name of County Judge Kevin Jones.

=—-= — =

NOTICED BECAUSE OF VIRUS. I am a health nut, as both of my regular readers know.

I am taking many precautions to NOT catch the virus, and that includes frequent washing of hands.

There is a situation in my home that has probably been this way for a looooong time, but I just now noticed it. I stand at my kitchen sink with the intention of washing my hands. Turn on the water to what I think is the approximate setting to give me water hot enough to kill germs but not scald my hands.

What I’ve noticed is that I must stand at the sink — water running full blast — for about 10 whole minutes before the water temperature begins to change. Should it take this long for the water to get hot?

My hot water tank is fairly new and it is double the size of the boilers on the Queen Elizabeth II ocean liner.

I don’t have all day to stand around waiting for hot water so most of the time I just give up and wash my hands in cold water.

I’m telling this to you so that you’ll know how I caught the virus.

=—-= — =

SUNDAY WORSHIP during the coronavirus. Once again lots of local people posted Facebook pics of their religious services. Once again lots of local people listened to their own church’s service on the radio.

The obligation of Catholics to participate in the Mass was still suspended, but like their Christian brethren many found a way to see live services.

Sunday, for instance, I watched the Mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The bishop was alone on the altar, and a baritone from some opera company sang the responses.

Just out of curiosity, Monday, I went on Facebook and found the live service from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Hong Kong.

Because of the International Dateline, when it was Monday here it was still Sunday in Hong Kong.

I watched as the priest said the Mass, assisted by one altar server. They were both wearing facemasks. The prayers and the Gospel readings were in Chinese.

There was an inset on the screen showing a man, signing. Naw, it is not too difficult to understand signing in Chinese.

=—-= — =

OBITUARY. Clyde Bell, one of my heroes, died last week and his obituary is in this issue of the newspaper. Clyde wrote the obituary himself, I am told. That doesn’t surprise me a bit. Peace to his family, and thanks to the Almighty for putting such people among us. RIP, Mr. Bell.

=—-= — =

THAT BRIGHT STAR. Early in the evening, and in the western sky about midway between horizon and zenith, is the planet Venus. Incredibly bright.

In fact, I once read that under certain conditions, like now, the sun’s light reflected from Venus is enough to create shadows on Earth.

Earlier in the month, and in the southeast sky after dark, you could see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars (in that order, right to left).

=—-= — =

THE POWER of the press. Last week in this column I wondered if the Donut Shop would open again. The paper was on the newsstands by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning early.

I hadn’t been at work 10 minutes Wednesday morning when I began getting texts and calls — “The Donut Shop is Open! Thanks!”

Some of the thanks were sarcastic, as if the LAST thing they needed was access to fresh donuts. I take full credit, either way.

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening (and believing) email: “The percentage of Africa that is wilderness: 28%. The percentage of North America that is wilderness: 38%.

I don’t know if I believe this. What about the Sahara?

=—-= — =

MY WORD GAMES. Another set of twins: Tarred and Feathered. A lousy way to get run out of town.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you riding through the ruts, don’t complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don’t bury your thoughts, put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live!” Bob Marley, reggae singer and songwriter

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “When life is too easy for us, we must beware or we may not be ready to meet the blows which sooner or later come to everyone, rich or poor.” Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

Like this: Like Loading...