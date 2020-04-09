First COVID-19 case confirmed in Nashville, death reported in Hempstead County

Nashville’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported Sunday by Mayor Billy Ray Jones.

There are five confirmed cases in Howard County.

Jones urged residents to remain cautious as the pandemic continues in Arkansas and worldwide.

“I have seen people and kids out doing things that need to be at home. If you have to go to work, be smart. Think about your surroundings and stay away from possible problems. For the rest of us, stay home and keep your kids and family safe,” Jones said.

“Do not be out running around. This is very serious,” Jones said.

The news website swarktoday.com reported today that Hempstead County recorded the first confirmed death caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The victim tested positive on April 2 and was admitted to the hospital in Hope. The patient died April 8 and was identified as a 65-year-old African-American.

