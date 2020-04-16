Cossatot River School District to switch to 4-day week

The Cossatot River School District has announced the district will switch to a 4-day school week for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district schools include: Cossatot River High School, Wickes Elementary, Umpire K-12 schools and Vandervoort Elementary School.

The proposal will see students on campus Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cossatot River School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

This allows students to attend a public school in a district other than the one in which they reside.

Applications for students must be made by May 1 of each year to qualify for provisions under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

For more information regarding the School Choice Act of 2015, visit the Cossatot River School District web page.

To access the 609 Form please go to the Cossatot River School District web page for an application or stop by any one of the five offices throughout the district to pick one up.

The application must be filled out and returned to the Cossatot River School District superintendent’s office on or before May 1.

