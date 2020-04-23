Clinic to offer COVID-19 screens, tests in Nashville April 27

Lansdell Family Clinic will host a drive-through screening for COVID-19 on Monday, April 27 at the old Brookshire’s store, 1405 S. Fourth Street in Nashville.

Patients will be screened and tested if they meet criteria for symptoms or exposure to COVID-19. Patients will not leave their vehicles and there will be minimal contact.

No appointment is necessary but participants needs to bring an photo ID and insurance card, although uninsured patients will also be accepted. The tests take about three days to result, although it may be longer depending on volume of tests.

The clinic also has testing available at its locations in Dierks, Lockesburg, De Queen and Texarkana.

