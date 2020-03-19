Obituary: Wilma Dee Arnold, 87, of Dierks

Wilma Dee Arnold, 87, of Dierks died March 12, 2020.

She was born Feb. 13, 1933, in Dierks, the daughter of the late Jeff and Beatrice Kitchens Arnold.

She was retired from Weyerhaeuser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel Cogburn; two brothers, Johnny and Roger Arnold.

Survivors include: three sons, Ronnie Cogburn and wife, Beverly, Garry Cogburn and Larry Cogburn all of Dierks; two daughters, Diane Alexander of Dierks, and Carolyn Ackley and husband. George, of Nashville; a sister, Jeffie Roth of Dierks.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Matt Cook, Jeffrey Mounts, and Bryan Chesshir officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 Friday, March 13 at the funeral home in Dierks.

