Obituary: William ‘Billy’ Charles Shofner, of Nashville

William “Billy” Charles Shofner was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Nashville, Arkansas. He passed away March 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He was of the Baptist faith and demonstrated his love for Jesus by the way he loved his family and friends. He was a devoted son, brother, and uncle.

Billy graduated from Nashville High School in 1966, where he was outstanding in football, basketball and track. When he turned 19, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he fought in the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for Bravery. In addition, he received the following awards and decorations: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, The Vietnam Campaign Medal, The Combat Infantrymen’s Badge, The Air Medal, The Army Commendations Medal with OLC, 2 O/S Bars, and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.

When he returned from Vietnam, he attended Henderson State University on a GI Bill. Later in his life he struggled with PTSD and other physical disabilities. He loved watching sports, horse racing and rooting against the Dallas Cowboys.

Billy was preceded in death by his dad, Charles Shofner; his paternal grandparents, B.L. and Pearl Shofner; his maternal grandparents, Fain and Fleda Haynes and his stepdad Lon Young. He is survived by his mother Sara Young; a brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Marcie Young of Decatur, Texas; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Karen Shofner of Little Rock, Ark., Tammy and Duane Bowden of Nashville, Ark.; three nephews, Brady Bowden, Nick Young, and Noah Young; two nieces; Brooke Bowden and Noelle Young; as well as a host of cousins. God also sent Colton, a red-headed angel, into Billy’s life that he loved to call “little man.” Colton loved to come to BB’s house, where Billy spoiled him.

The service will be March 10th at Latimer Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Nashville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “The Call” of Howard County.

