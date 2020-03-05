Obituary: Robin Joe Couch, 58, of Ashdown

Robin Joe Couch, 58, of Ashdown, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 20, 1961, in Nashville, Ark., to the late C. C. and Judy Couch. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. C. and Joyce Couch, and Roy and Judy Tinsley; one brother, Larry Couch; one sister, Gaylon Meadows Dudley; a stepson, Jeremy Emmert.

He was a diesel mechanic and truck driver.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy Couch of Ashdown, one daughter, Summer Copeland and husband Joey, of Memphis; a brother, Jerry Couch of Nathan; two sisters, Kay Culp of Nashville, and Carolyn Saldivar of Nathan; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 12:00 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Chris Clayton officiating. Visitation preceded the service.

