Obituary: Mildred Harvey, 93, of Murfreesboro

Mildred Harvey, age 93, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Ark. She was born July 4, 1927, in Oak Hill, Okla. to the late JR Claborn and Dora Hunkapiller Claborn.

In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, JC Harvey, and one sister Mary Harrison.

Survivors include: one son, Mike Jackson of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one daughter, Dana Dirato and husband Tom of Stillwater, Okla.; two brothers, JR Claborn of Wright City, Okla., and MD Claborn of Wright City, Okla.; two sisters, Shirley Johnson of Wright City, Okla.; Ann Taylor of Wright City, Okla.; two grandsons, Marc Jackson and wife Megan, Kyle Jackson and wife Tori, Traci Revis and husband Kelly, Kirsten Durfey and husband Nelson; four great grandchildren, Baylie Le Ann Deaver, Reid Christopher Jackson, John Parker Jackson, Hawkins Kyle Jackson, Colton Martin, Kelsa Martin, Dawson Martin and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside Service will 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Murfreesboro Cemetery with Bro. Michael Daniel officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home

In Lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Murfreesboro Nursing and Rehab Activities Fund.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

