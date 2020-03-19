Obituary: Mickey Daniel Stuart, 38, of Little Rock

Micky Daniel Stuart, 38, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1982, to Dana Minton Stuart and Don Stuart and shortly thereafter began his successful campaign to become the greatest mouth of the South.

Micky earned an accounting degree from UA-Little Rock, but long before that he loved playing on his grandparents’ farm with his cousins.

He was a natural-born rascal, albeit one people couldn’t help but love because he had a smirk that convinced you whatever he had done, it would be okay. Sometimes he could be dramatic, intense, or downright obnoxious, but he was also charming and funny. He loved to make people laugh, and he was good at it. He had a sharp wit and a fun-loving giggle that made everyone want to laugh along with him. His fierce competitiveness made him a Little Rock Kickball legend—if not for his athleticism, then for his signature on- and off-field presence.

Underneath his larger-than-life personality, Micky was quietly dedicated to always finding the good in people, no matter their status in society. He had a great big heart that matched his great big bald head. He was a brother and confidant to people he’d met in every chapter of his life.

He loved to help people. He loved golf. He loved running his drill. He loved OutKast.

He loved his family. Micky and his wife Heather loved each other and their two boys so much. Copeland Kash (11) and Beckhem Cruz (6) could always count on their dad to play sports, video games, or just goof off with them because Micky enjoyed that time as much as the boys did. He considered his sons his great accomplishment, and they were. And they always will be.

The death of his mother hurt Micky deeply, as did the later loss of their dog, Ellie Mae. His family takes comfort in knowing they’re all together now. He was survived by his dad, Don Stuart (Sue) of Pass Christian, Miss., grandparents Dan and Marie Minton of Nashville, Ark., his aunt, Dena Minton-Faubion (Ron) of Bryant, uncles Quin Minton (Karen) of Little Rock, Joe Paul Stuart (Marsha) of Ashdown, his half-brother, KC Surrett, many cousins, and numerous friends.

To know Micky was to have experienced something legendary. Join the family in celebrating the life of Micky “StuBaby” Stuart Saturday, March 21 at 2908 Birch, Bryant, AR 72019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting college fund donations for the boys, at any Arvest Bank under the account name C and B College Fund.

