Obituary: Mary Frances Reese Spigner, 82, of Nashville

Mary Frances Reese Spigner, age 82 of Nashville, Ark., died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Nashville, Arkansas. She was born July 22, 1937 in Hope, Ark., the daughter of the late Olin and Mary Thompson Reese.

Mrs. Spigner was a 1955 Nashville High School graduate, she graduated from Henderson State University with a degree in mathematics. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and taught high school math for 30 years. On July 3, 1959, she married Harold Spigner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olin and Mary Thompson Reese, and her husband, Harold “Watt” Spigner.

Survivors include: her two sons and their families, Michael Alan Spigner and wife Lisa of North Little Rock and their children Kelsey, Lindsey, and Will Spigner; Steven Hays Spigner and wife Christi of Nashville and their daughters, Taylor and Ellen Spigner; one sister, Ann Reese McAdams Creed of Nashville, Ark., as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Center Point Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Center Point Cemetery Fund, 157 Madison St., Nashville, AR 71852

