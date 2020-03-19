Obituary: Loy Thomas Turley, 92, of Bingen

Loy Thomas Turley, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Bluff Springs, Ark., to the late Boyd and Ada Smith Turley.

Loy graduated from Nashville High School in 1945. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army and then attended Arkansas State College in Jonesboro before enlisting in the Air Force where he served for 5 years. He was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Nashville, Ark., where he enjoyed working with Operation Christmas Child and attending Sunday School. He loved gardening with his Farmall tractor and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He worked as an off-set printing pressman for Gulf Printing Company in Houston, Texas, for 25 years before retiring.

Loy was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Herbert, Elton, Charles, and Wylie Turley.

His is survived by his wife of 64 years, Billie Turley; daughter, Cindy and Loren Benson; son, Alan and Angie Turley; grandchildren, Chad and Megan Turley, Kellie and Blake Boenig, Kristin and John Bate, Megan and Chris Stevens and Brandon Benson; great grandchildren, Macks, Reed, and Cole Turley, Sutton and Brynlie Boenig, Ethan, Owen and Logan Bate, and Finn and Toby Stevens; his sister, Jennie Lou MCullough; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Bingen, with Bro. David Blase and Bro. Kevin Sartin officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 339,

Nashville, AR 71852.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

