Obituary: Lindell Blount, 75, of Delight

Lindell Blount, age 75 of Delight, Ark., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1944 in Delight, Ark., the son of the late Grover Blount and Myrtle Cross Blount.

Mr. Blount was a loving husband that married his high school sweetheart and they had the privilege of 52 wonderful years together. He was a loving father, grandfather, welder and farmer, who loved nothing more than to grow his own vegetables.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Blanchard Blount; his parents; two brothers, Dewey Blount and Kenneth Blount.

Survivors include: a daughter, Deana Henderson of Delight, Ark.; two sons, Tracy Blount and wife Amie of Batesville, Ark.; Randall Blount of Pensacola, Fla.; four grandchildren, Adam Hamrick of Delight; Alan Hamrick of Hot Springs, Ark.; and Bridget and Mattie Blount, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro with Bro. Larry Miller officiating. Burial followed at Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home

