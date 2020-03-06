Obituary: Kimberely Dee Dellinger, 53, of Glenwood

Kimberely Dee Dellinger, age 53, of Glenwood passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1966, in Lake View, Ore., to the late Lawrence “Larry” and Nell Hughes.

Mrs. Dellinger was a Christian and a graduate of Cossatot in Nursing. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by: three sons, Andy Thompson of Fouke, Micah Thompson of Illinois, Jason Bailey of Oregon; one daughter, Cynthia Reid of Glenwood; three brothers, Ronny Hughes, Ray Hughes, Chris Hughes; two sisters, T. Lynn Cox and Patti Clowers; step mother Goldie Hughes; 13 grandchildren; Heather Castle who was like a daughter to her and a host of other family and friends.

You may send an online sympathy message at http://www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...