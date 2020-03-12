Obituary: Joyce McClure Sanders, 69, of Nashville

Joyce McClure Sanders, age 69, of Nashville, Ark., died on March 7, 2020 in Hot Springs, Ark.

She was born Aug. 22, 1950 in Shreveport, La., the daughter of the late George and Myrtle Willis McClure.

Ms. Sanders was a member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church, and worked at Wal-Mart for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, William H. McClure, and her birth father Franklin Willis.

Survivors include: two sons, Sean Sanders and wife Karen of Hot Springs, Ark., Eric Sanders of Bryant, Ark.; three grandchildren, Larry Alexander Sanders, Aimee Marie Sanders, and Jacob Matthew Sanders; a half-brother Dan Robinson, two half-sisters Carol Robinson and Sharon Rosamond, as well as her birth mother, Dorothy Gosney.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

