Obituary: John D. Heatherly, 80, of Texarkana, Texas

John D. Heatherly age 80 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Texarkana. He was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Redwater, Texas, to the late Jerald D. and Mary Hoffarth Heatherly. He was a retired truck driver and a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Randy and Ricky Heatherly.

Survivors include: his wife, Marie Hosey Heatherly of Texarkana, Texas, and a brother; Sonny Heatherly of Mineral Springs.

A private graveside service was held in Shiloh Cemetery near Mineral Springs.

Like this: Like Loading...