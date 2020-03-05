Obituary: Jimmy Payne Cooper, 63, of McCaskill

Jimmy Payne Cooper, 63, of McCaskill, Ark., died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in McCaskill, Ark.

He was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Evansville, Ind., the son of the late Joseph Samuel and Gloria Wardlaw Cooper.

Mr. Cooper was a member of the Balls Chapel Church of Christ and loved fishing and playing the guitar. He retired as a welder after many years in the oil fields in Houston and was excellent at his craft. Jimmy truly loved his family and cared about others and would do anything for them.

Survivors include: his wife, Pamela Jean Cooper of McCaskill, Ark.; three sons Randy Cooper of McCaskill, Ark., Ronnie Cooper and wife Amanda of Columbia, La., Robby Cooper and wife Tabitha of Alto, Texas; one brother Stephen Cooper and wife Barbara of Cleveland, Texas; two sisters, Kathy Hoosier and husband Marion of McCaskill, Ark., Kellie Swonke and husband Jeremy of Spring, Texas; five grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services followed at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at Harris Cemetery in McCaskill, Ark., under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...