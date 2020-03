James Kenneth “Ken” Anderson, 66, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Nashville.

He was born June 6, 1954 in El Paso, Texas, to Tommye Chesshir and the late Gene Anderson.

He was a member of the Church of Christ and was a welder.

Survivors include: his mother; three children, Adam, Angelia and Melissa; a brother, Pat Anderson of Magnolia.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...