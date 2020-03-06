Obituary: Effie Lois Reed Brock, 93, of Dierks

Effie Lois Reed Brock, age 93, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 12, 1926, in Nashville, Ark. She was a member of the Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church, a farmer, an employee of the Dierks School System, and found happiness in fishing.

Mrs. Brock was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Leslie and Mamie Greenhaw Reed; her husband, Herman Mack Brock; and four brothers, Jimmy Reed, Vestal Reed, Wayne Reed, and D.B. Reed.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Rodney Ackley of Nashville, Ark., and Glenda and Nelson Hogden of Dierks; three grandchildren, Stephanie Ray, Susan Jackson, and Lisa Tucker; seven great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Brock will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Bobby Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7th at the funeral home in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence on-line at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...