Obituary: Edwin Ray ‘Eddie’ Dyer, 67, of Nashville

Edwin Ray “Eddie” Dyer, age 67, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 8, 1952, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Robert Marion “Jimmy” and Ella Mae Denson Dyer.

Mr. Dyer was a member of the Unity Baptist Church; he served 25 years on the Nashville Fire Department; served as a past member of the Nashville City Council. He was presently serving on the Farm Service Agency board and the Nashville Rural Water Authority board.

Eddie was a member of the Arkansas Timber Producers Association, and was Pro Logger Certified, as well as a full-time cattleman who loved being outdoors.

Survivors include: his wife of 42 and a half years, Sarah Lynn Westbrook Dyer of Nashville, Ark.; one son, William Wes Dyer and wife Courtney of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; one daughter, Sarah Diann Hicks and husband Anthony of Nashville, Ark.; one brother, James Dyer of Nashville, Ark.; three grandchildren Jake Hicks, Hailey Hicks, both of Nashville, and Addison Dyer of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with burial to follow in Unity Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Edwin R. Dyer Memorial Agriculture Scholarship Fund at First State Bank.

