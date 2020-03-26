Obituary: Charmaine Doloris Archer, 83, of Dierks

Charmaine Doloris Archer, 83, of Dierks, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Dierks.

She was born Feb. 25, 1937, in Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii. She was a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Castillo, Sr. and Stelmae Paybo, and a son, Donald J. Gladman.

Survivors include: two daughters, Glenda Silva and husband Dean of Centerpoint, Ark., and Jaeda Elvenia and husband Curtis of Hawaii; two sons, Steven Gladman and wife Jolynn of Hawaii, and Christopher Gladman and wife Lisa of Centerpoint; a sister, Melissa Sclaph of Virginia; a brother, John Castillo, Jr., of Virginia; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence on-line at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

