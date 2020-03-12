NJHS FCCLA wins 24th state competition since 1993

Corbin Mason and Daleigh Morris

Nashville Junior High School FCCLA members won their 24th state championship since 1993 and have advanced to national competition.

Two NJHS FCCLA members were among 597 FCCLA members representing 112 chapters from across the state who competed in the Arkansas State FCCLA STAR Events competition in Hot Springs last week. STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) are competitive events in which members are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation.

AR FCCLA members currently compete in 29 National STAR Events in three levels. Level 1 is for students up to 8th grade. Level 2 is for students in grades 9 & 10 and Level 3 competition is for students in grades 11 and 12. Students had to place first or second at district competition in the fall in order to advance to state competition. Students have to place first or second in state competition in order to advance to national competition in Washington, D.C. in July. Gold medals are awarded for scores of 90-100, silver for scores of 70-89 and bronze for scores of 1-69 points.

Daleigh Morris and Corbin Mason competed in the Chapter Service Display Level 2 event. Chapter Service recognizes chapters that develop and implement an in-depth service project that makes a worthwhile contribution to families, schools, and communities. Students must use Family and Consumer Sciences content and skills to address and take action on a community need. The NJHS FCCLA members made a display board, typed and prepared the information to put on the display board and wrote a speech based on the chapter’s work this year with Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Morris and Mason received a gold medal and placed first in state competition advancing to national competition.

NJHS FCCLA adviser Tammy Elliott said, “I am extremely proud of these students. They have put in many hours working on their project all year. The NJHS FCCLA members will be raising money to compete in national competition in Washington, D.C. in July. The approximate cost per student is $1,500.”

Students will be holding fundraisers and donations will be appreciated as well.

