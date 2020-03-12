Minority Health Fair, Community Festival March 28

The first annual Howard County Minority Health Fair & Community Festival will be held Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Light CME Church, 1301 S. Mill Street in Nashville.

The free event is being billed as “Live a Happier and Healthier Life” and will be open to the public.

April is National Minority Health Month and participants are asked to join the celebration with family fun, church choirs, entertainment and tips to improve family health.

There will be free health screenings and more information for the following:

Alcoholism, cancer, chronic kidney disease, community resources, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, HIV.AIDS, immunization and infectious disease, insurance, lead/environment, maternal, infant and child health, mental health, nutrition and obesity, oral health, respiratory disease, sexually transmitted diseases, substance abuse and tobacco awareness.

In conjunction with the event, there will be a Nashville’s Got Talent contest with cash prizes for the winners and honorable mentions.

To enter the contest, contact Odessa Darrough, health fair coordinator, at ogdarrough2prodigy.net or (501) 960-2569 for details.

