Howard, Pike voters match state trend in primary

Howard County
A total of 1,659 ballots were cast in Howard County in the Preferential Primary Election of 2020.
Howard County voters generally supported the candidates who won statewide and in local districts.
A total of 942 voters requested Republican ballots; 685 asked for Democrat ballots; and a total of 32 non-partisan ballots were requested.
In the local school board race for the seat for Zone 5, Tem Gunter outpolled Misty Wilson 135-54.
The votes by party included the following:
U.S. President (only listing candidates who got more than 10 votes):
Democrats
Tom Steyer – 12
Elizabeth Warren – 37
Pete Buttigieg – 18
Michael Bloomberg -81
Amy Klobouchar – 29
Joseph R. Biden – 354
Bernie Sanders – 103
Biden captured Arkansas’s electoral votes.
Total Democrat votes cast 675
Republicans
Donald J. Trump – 926
Trump captured Arkansas’s electoral votes.
Total GOP votes cast 936
Non-partisan
Judicial Races
Arkansas Supreme Court
Associate Justice Pos. 4
Morgan “Chip” Welch – 700
Barbara Womack Webb – 903
Webb won the race statewide.
Court of Appeals
District 4 Position 2
Stephanie Potter Barrett – 1,002
Emily White 605
Barrett won the race district wide.
In Hempstead County, voters approved a sales tax to pay for changes to be made to the “new’ courthouse, a large downtown building which was purchased from a bank.
Pike County
In the preferential election held last Tuesday in Pike County, 772 of the 5,225 registered voters cast ballots (14.7%).
Some 230 people voted in the Democratic Primary, with results in the contested presidential race as follows:
Pike County
Primary Democratic
U.S. President
Cory Booker 2
Joe Sestak 1
Elizabeth Warren 18
Pete Buttigieg 0
Amy Klobuchar 3
Bernie Sanders 35
Michael R. Bloomberg 26
John K. Delaney 0
Kamala Harris 0
Tulsi Gabbard 6
Steven Bullock 1
Michael Bennett 1
Andrew Yang 2
Julian Castro 1
Mosie Boyd 0
Marianna Williamson 0
Joseph R. Biden 127
Tom Steyer 3
In the Rebublican Primary, 533 people cast ballots with results in the contested presidential race as follows:
Pike County
Primary Republican
U.S. President
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 5
Donald J. Trump 522
Bill Weld 2
In the nonpartisan contested races, the results were as follows:
Pike County
Primary Nonpartisan
State Supreme Court Assocaite Justice Position 4
Barbara W. Webb 397
Morgan Welch 327
Court of Appeals Assocaite Judge District 4 Position 02
Stephanie P. Barrett 362
Emily White 356
School District Tax
South Pike County
For 209
Against 188
School District Tax
Centerpoint
For 100
Against 46
School District Tax
Kirby
For 89
Against 95