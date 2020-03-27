Howard, Pike counties under curfew

In response to the corona virus (COVID-19) threat, Pike County and Howard County are now under curfew.

Pike County Judge Dewight Mack has installed a curfew for the county.

For the purposes of this order, the term loiter includes “aimlessly driving or riding in a vehicle … on the street, alleys, highways or public thoroughfares of the city without an immediate and predetermined destination.”

The executive order, issued on Monday, March 23, states that it is unlawful for any person under the age of 18 to “loiter or remain in or upon any street, alley or public place in the county between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.”

There are activities exempt from the rule, including:

• Accompanied by a parent, guardian or any other person 21 years of age or older and is authorized by the parent or caretaker

• On an errand, without any detour or stop, at the direction of parent, guardian or caretaker

• In a vehicle involved in interstate travel

• Engaged in employment activity, going to or from employment, without detour or stop

• Involved in an emergency

• In attendance at an official school, religious or other recreational activity sponsored by the city, a civic organization or another similar entity that takes responsibility for the minor, or going to or from such an activity, without any detours or stops and supervised by adults

• Exercising first amendment rights, including free exercise of religion, freedom of

speech or the right of assembly

The order took effect on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and will last until April 17 at 11:59 p.m.

“Pike County must ensure, as best as can be reasonably accomplished, the health and safety of county employees and the public served by Pike County, and to provide for continued services by Pike County to our public. This order is entered following consultation with health professionals and officials knowledgeable in the current state of affairs preventative medicine,” stated the order.

Before taking any enforcement action, any Pike County sheriff’s deputy will ask the apparent offender’s age and reason for being in the public place during the hours listed above, and will not issue a citation for the first offense. Afterwards, the order states, that the deputy shall not issue a citation or take further action unless the deputy reasonably believes an offense has occurred “and that, based on any response and other circumstances, no exception to the order is present.”

The order states that it is unlawful for any parent, guardian or other person having legal custody of a minor under of 18 years of age in their legal custody to violate the curfew.

The order also states that the CDC currently recommends mitigation measure that include staying home while sick, keeping away from others that are sick and staying at home when a household member is sick if instructed to do so by public health officials or a health care provider.

A curfew has been declared in Nashville and in Howard County in order to halt possible spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday morning, Mayor Billy Ray Jones proclaimed a curfew from

8:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. seven days a week until further notice. The curfew is for persons under the age of 18, although adults were suggested to also observe the curfew.

Police Chief Amy Marion said that there were possible exceptions for being out during those hours, such as work or medical emergencies. She said that city officers might stop vehicles during curfew hours.

Also on Friday Howard County Judge Kevin Smith issued an executive order for a similar curfew in the county. The curfew began Friday evening and continue until April 17.

