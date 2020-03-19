Howard County Courthouse limiting entries

Due to the coronavirus, doors of the Howard County courthouse will be locked, but officeholders will be inside in their office to serve the public by telephone.

Small groups will be admitted for courtroom appearances. Blocks of time have been set aside for domestic, civil and criminal hearings. Participants should call the number posted on the outside door to gain admission to the building.

District court has been cancelled until April 2. All cases have been continued. Fine payments may be made by credit card over the telephone — 845-7522.

