Cases confirmed in Howard, Pike, Hempstead counties

Howard County was notified the afternoon of Thursday, March 26 that there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, according to Judge Kevin Smith.

Also, Hempstead County Judge, Jerry Crane has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Hempstead County.

Pike County has one case confirmed.

On Thursday, March 26, Judge Crane reported that they received notification from the Office of Emergency Services that a second individual in Hempstead County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Judge stated that this is a confirmed quarantined case and they are not at liberty to discuss any information on the individual or disclose the location due to HIPAA regulations.

Judge Crane urges everyone in the community to please continue to adhere to the guidlines issued by the Arkansas Department of Health:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice social distancing. Avoid close contact with others, especially those who are sick, by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others.

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Your physician will decide if testing is necessary based on your symptoms and known exposures.

Judge Crane is also asking everyone to stay home and do not get out unless it is absolutely necessary.

Like this: Like Loading...