HoCo nursing home implement visitor hours as safety precaution

If you are planning to visit a loved one at a Howard County nursing home, you will need to check ahead as the county’s three homes are now implementing visitor hours as a precaution to prevent the spread of the illness among clients.

Visitors can also expect to have their temperature taken, fill out a small questionnaire and be monitored for any symptoms of illnesses.

For more information about visiting, contact the appropriate facility.

Dierks Health & Rehab, (870) 286-3100

Nashville Nursing & Rehab, (870) 845-4600

Community Compassionate Care (formerly Mine Creek Health Care), (870) 845-2021

