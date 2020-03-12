Daisy State Park’s Outdoor Skills Weekend March 27-29

Daisy State Park will be holding its annual Outdoor Skills Weekend March 27-29.

This event is great for those who love being outdoors along with those who may be new to the outdoors. Event participants will learn new skills from field experts and make lasting memories. Featured programming includes archery, Dutch oven cooking, survival skills and much more.

On the final day of the event, there will be a cook-out to celebrate the weekend.

Daisy State Park is located at 103 East Park, Kirby Arkansas.

For more information, call (870) 398-4487.

Like this: Like Loading...