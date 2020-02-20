The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: 1896

Mr. W. A. Roberson, one of our hog and hominy farmers, was in town Thursday and called on the News. Mr. Roberson does not depend on cotton, but always has a surplus of other produce.

(Adv.) “ The Lord helps those that help themselves,” but if you die without making an effort to procure Dr. Simmons cough syrup, it is your own fault especially when it is sold under a guaranteed and 50 full bottle doses for 50 cents. Try a free bottle at all drug stores.

_______

97 years ago: 1923

Although Monday was one of the worst days had in this section this year and the roads were all very bad from the continuing wet season, a good crowd attended the Golden Rule Sales held under the auspices of the Nashville Advertising Club. Some of the people attracted here to the sales coming from a great distance.

The new method of hunting rabbits is to load up an automobile with young men who are good shots and start out after it is full dark. The lights from the automobile attracts the rabbits to the road and when they get within the rays from the car lights, they are promptly shot down.

It has become a common thing for one carload to bring in 25 to 40 rabbits after only a short hunt.

(Adv.) If you need an undertaker for a member of your family, there are no nights too dark, no rains too hard for Latimer to give you his attention. At nights or Sundays call phone 111.

_______

Wee Care Day Care Royalty, February 1986. From left Jessica Lawrence, Mathew Ponder, Denise Stewart, Demarco Piggee, Brandi Buck and Casey Clingan

62 years ago: 1958

Three gridders from this area, two from Nashville and one from Murfreesboro, are out for spring training with Texarkana Junior College’s Bulldogs. They are Troy McCullough and Hoyt Pedron of Nashville and Dwight Howell from Murfreesboro. Thirty-six Bulldogs are working out under Coach Duncan Thompson, whose club took a national title last year.

An elderly Mineral Springs man trying to control a grass fire at his home, fell into the flames and was fatally burned Saturday afternoon. The victim was James Rufus Stephens, 79 years of age. Neighbors said Stephens was burning some grass when it got out of control and in his efforts to stop the blaze he fell into the fire. He was still able to talk when taken from the area, but he died approximately three hours later at Howard Memorial Hospital.

________

42 years ago: 1978

Sadie Merrick, a 21-year old junior majoring in Elementary Education, will perform a dramatic reading in the Miss Henderson State University pageant next week. She is the daughter of Fred Merrick of Blevins.

Lou Anne Blakely of Nashville is the featured artist this month at the Arkansas Arts Gallery in Little Rock.

Thirty of her original pen and ink drawings are on display at the Gallery, located at Third and Scott Street at the Arkansas Territorial Restoration.

Mrs. Blakely was honored at a reception Sunday afternoon at the Gallery.

Like this: Like Loading...