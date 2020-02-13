The Cecil ‘Birddog” Harris Memorial Early Files

124 years ago: 1896

As stated in the Fort Worth Times, March 17th is the day for the execution of Cherokee Bill, one of the most picturesque of the territorial outlaws.

There are 227 prisoners in the United States Jail at Fort Smith.

(Adv.) Nashville Bottle Works manufactures Soda Water, Ginger Ale, Champagne, Cider, White Cream, Mineral Water, Cherry Wine and Bluing. Goods guaranteed.

97 years ago: 1923

Do you have a flock of old hens on your farm to depend upon for eggs this spring? If so then the chances are you won’t get many eggs. Better sell the old scaly legged hens and keep only the young ones; save up to two years old for layers.

Sheriff Roy Morris reports that there are a number of automobile owners in the county who have received their new license tags, but who have not as yet placed them on their cars. Sheriff Morris desires the use of the tags as intended under the law and requests that all owners place the tags on their cars at once so that the law may be obeyed.

Our latest national industry has outgrown the bootleg stage. It travels in automobiles and trucks now.

(Adv.) She likes Valentines, also likes candy. Why not combine the two? Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday. A special box of Valentine candy will please her. People’s Drug Company, Nashville

Glen Billings and family enjoy a ride around Center Point in an old-fashioned, horse-drawn wagon during the Heritage Club’s Arkansas Sesquicentennial celebration in 1986.

62 years ago: 1958

Miss Virginia Buxton, the county historian, has submitted an article on salt mines to the Arkansas Historical Quarterly, and it appeared in the winter 1957 issue.

Miss Buxton’s story gave some interesting data on early-day salt activity and at the end of the story is a photograph of Uncle Jack Manasco of Umpire standing beside one of the ancient salt kettles which is now used for washing clothes and scalding hogs.

Casing was set Saturday at the Hawkins wildcat well near the Saline River, five miles below Mineral Springs. The new location is several hundred feet from where they started three weeks ago. A bit was twisted off in the original hole after cement was placed in the hole to stop a water flow and the shaft was shifted.

Lost: Red hound dog. Name plate missing from collar, but may be identified by being one-eyed. For reward see Edwin Jacques, Nashville News

42 years ago: 1978

Freight cars overturned at Perkins Junction near the Briar Plant Thursday, but there were no injuries reported. Repair crews knew no details of the mishap. The De Queen and Eastern and Missouri and Pacific meet at the junction.

Robert A. Linville, son of Mr. and Mrs. Noel Linville of Nashville, has received his first promotion in the US Air Force.

Linville, promoted to airman, recently completed technical training at Sheppard AFB, Texas and is now assigned at Fairchild AFB, Washington. He serves as a medical material specialist with the Strategic Air Command.

