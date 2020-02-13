Scrapper Supermarket to benefit from FUMC dinner

First United Methodist Church of Nashville will host an authentic New Orleans red beans and rice dinner on Fat Tuesday Feb. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The event will benefit the Scrapper Supermarket food pantry program in the Nashville School District.

Cost of the meal is donation only. Take outs will be available.

The menu includes New Orleans red beans and rice with andouille sausage and ham, green garden salad, french bread and King’s Cake.

The dinner will be hosted by the United Methodist Men.

The church is located at 1403 W. Sunset in Nashville.

For more information, call 870-845-3030.

