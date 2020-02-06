Pike County bass tournament March 21 on Greeson

The 17th annual Pike County Bass Tournament has been set for Saturday, March 21 at Swaha Lodge on Lake Greeson.

The tournament will start at safe light and weigh in will be at 3 p.m., with a six bass limit.

Guaranteed payments for the tournament will include $1,500 for first place, $600 for second place, $400 for third place and $250 for the big bass.

Entry fees will be $40 per person, with options of competing singularly or in teams of two, with entry numbers being assigned in take off order.

Payment to enter the tournament can be sent by mail to the Pike County Fair Board, P.O. Box 497, Glenwood, AR 71943. Information that needs to be included with payment includes the name of participant(s), shirt size, phone number, and mailing address.

For more information, contact Jackie Bowen at (870) 356-9172.

