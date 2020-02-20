Officially Retiring: Hoops ref steps down after more than 35 years

Fellow referees visit retiring ref David Hall of De Queen Thursday, Feb. 13, at Scrapper Arena. Hall is stepping down after more than 35 years of calling basketball games at numerous sites, including Scrapper Arena and its predecessor, Scrapper Gym. The group includes Patrick Priddy, Steve Martin, David Hall and Chance Lyle. Hall was recognized before the finals of the District 7-4A junior high tournament.

Veteran basketball official David Hall of De Queen was honored Thursday night, Feb. 13, before the finals of the District 7-4A junior high tournament at Scrapper Arena.

Hall is retiring after more than 35 years of officiating.

Arena announcer Jerrad Jones asked Hall and Carol, his wife of 42 years, to stand at mid-court for the brief ceremony. Pictures of Hall in his striped official’s shirt were shown on the arena’s screen as Hall was introduced.

Hall received a plaque from Chris Gauldin on behalf of the Arkansas Officials Association, and Carol was given a bouquet.

The plaque said, “Thank you for over 35 years of officiating, leadership and fellowship on and off the court. We love you, Pops.”

Fellow officials presented retirement gifts to the Halls.

Afterward, Hall had the opportunity to watch the championship games from the stands, something which he had seldom done in the past 35 years.

