Obituary: Steven Ray Shankles, 55, of Mineral Springs

Steven Ray Shankles, age 55 of Mineral Springs, Ark.,, slipped away to his Heavenly Father, Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born April 24, 1964 in Nashville, Ark.

Steve was a self- employed painter, and an accomplished musician.

He was of the Baptist Faith, very proud of his A.A. group, loved hunting and fishing, and dearly loved his music. He loved to run his rabbit beagles in the woods, and if he was not doing that, he could be found below the dam fishing at Millwood Lake. Steve grew up in a musical family and at an early age took up playing the guitar. He had played all over the world becoming locally famous. After all of this, however, his world was his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; Bill Shankles.

He leaves behind, his best friend and love of his life, his wife; Paula Arnold Shankles of Mineral Springs; his loving mother; Lynda Allen Shankles of Texarkana, Texas; his children; Zack Shankles and wife Julia of Dierks, Ark.,, Cody Beck and wife Jennifer of Searcy, Ark., Jennifer Hunt and husband Brandon of Fulton, Ark., and Amanda Cato and husband Cayman of Fulton, Ark.; siblings Tim Shankles and wife Vickie of Red Water, Texas, Amy Mooneyhan of Okla.,; nine grandchildren, and a large host of other family and friends that loved him.

Steven’s services were Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. David Blase officiating. His interment followed in Sunshine Cemetery. Steven’s family received friends on Friday night from 6 to 8 pm at Nashville Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in his honor.

Like this: Like Loading...