Obituary: Sharon Westfall, 66, of Nathan

Sharon Westfall, age 66 of Nathan, Ark., went to be with the Lord, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born July 16, 1953 in Nashville, Ark., to the late William Harold Fritts and Maebel Young Fritts.

Sharon was a member of the Nathan Church of Christ. She devoted many years working at The Agency.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Westfall; a brother, Bill Fritts; a niece, Valerie Fritts; a nephew, Brent Fritts.

Survivors include: two sons, Eric Westfall and wife Detra of Murfreesboro, Ark., and Bryan Westfall and wife Sara Beth of Nathan, Ark.; one daughter Jeri Beth Davis and husband Terrell of Lodi, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Jordan Westfall, Morgan Westfall, Brooke Westfall, Thomas Davis, Gracie Davis, Bailey Westfall, and Claire Westfall; one nephew, Brett Fritts and a host friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Danny White officiating.

Bu rial followed in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers were Dewayne Fritts, Tim Young, Myron Young, Bobby Brown, Chad Stanley, Matt Tollett, Frankie Brown.

