Obituary: Owen Couch, 75, of Nashville

Owen Couch, age 75 passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born Sept. 11, 1944, to the late Clayton Couch and Vera Wilkerson Couch.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Delana Couch; one sister, Julie Couch.

His survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sandra Couch of Nashville, Ark.; one son Brandy Couch and wife Allison of Nashville, Ark.; two brothers, Malvin Couch and wife Marcia of Mount Ida, Ark.; Coyce Couch and wife Twyla of Ozark, Ark.; one grandson, Colton Couch and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be 12 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Bluff Springs Cemetery with Bro. Don Jones officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Honorary Pallbearers — Buddy Cox, William Tabler, Maxey Walden, Bobby Dowdley, Tony Kidd, Johnny Webb, Billy Wayne Adkisson, Jimmy Brantley, Roger Olmsted.

