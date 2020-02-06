Obituary: Oleta Faye Dixon, 88, of Dierks

Oleta Faye Dixon, age 88, of Dierks, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Dierks.

She was born on July 4, 1931, in Dierks. She was employed by the Dierks School System and the Dierks Sr. Citizens Center and was a member of the Liberty Hill Church of Christ.

Mrs. Dixon was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Pearl Green Kitchens; her husband, Jeff Davis Dixon; one sister, Lorene Krantz; and two brothers, Dwight Kitchens and Dorman Kitchens.

She is survived by one son, Steve Dixon of Dierks; one daughter, Sheila Richardson and husband Steve of Heavener, Okla.; two grandsons, Donald Dixon of Shreveport, La., and Bradley Dixon of Nashville, Ark.; two sisters, June Kesterson of Mena, Ark. and Jane Hubbard of Russellville, Ark.; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Dixon were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Bro. Scott Kitchens officiating. Burial followed in Harmony Cemetery.

The family received friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at the funeral home in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence on-line at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...