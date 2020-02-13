Obituary: Noel Wayne McMellon, 87, of Texarkana

Noel Wayne McMellon, “Coach Mac” beloved husband, father, and brother of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020, surrounded by loving family at the age of 87

Mr. McMellon was born on July 30, 1932 in Hopper, Ark., to Noel Leon McMellon and Gertie Mae Kersey. He was married to his loving wife of 59 years, Juliet Mullen. Mr. McMellon was a career teacher and coach, beginning his career in Umpire, Ark.,, and retiring from the Liberty Eylau school district. He served in the Army during the Korean War, was an accomplished athlete, and held a Master of Education. He was an avid sportsman, loved the outdoors and being surrounded by nature. Mr. McMellon was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and friend.

Mr. McMellon is survived by his wife, Juliet Mullen of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Mike McMellon of Athens, Ark.,; one daughter, Judy and Barry Crawford of Batavia, IL; seven grandchildren, Cory McMellon, Clay McMellon Bailey Fremin, Chase Crawford, Natalie Crawford, Laura Lee McMellon, and Forest McMellon; three great grand-children; one brother, Darrell and Brenda McMellon of Texarkana, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Noel Wayne McMellon Jr., and one grandson, Noel Wayne McMellon, III.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks, Ark.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Athens Cemetery in Athens, Ark., under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks, Arkansas.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...