Obituary: Milton Paul Cowling, 67, of Texarkana

Milton Paul Cowling, 67, of Texarkana, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

He was born Jan.10, 1953, in Nashville, the son of the late Earl Cowling and Bernice Tiffin Cowling.

He was a graduate of Southern State College in 1976, where he received a bachelor’s degree in voice and was involved in track and field. He graduated from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in 1980 with a Master’s in Religious Education. He later earned a master’s in education. He served in several Arkansas churches as minister of education/music and as pastor including First Baptist, Warren; First Southern Baptist, Bryant; First Baptist Prescott; First Baptist Dardanelle; and Central Community Church, Harrisburg.

Survivors include: his wife of 44 years, Rozan Smith Cowling; a daughter, Laura, a son, Ross and his wife, Marsha Prescott Cowling; brothers Kendall Cowling of Nashville, and Shelby Cowling of Texarkana; his sister Sandra Langley of Homer, La.; also grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Texarkana, Texas, with Dr. John Webb, Dr. Shelby Cowling, and Rev. John Cowling officiating. Graveside services will be at Wilson Cemetery in Lewisville, Ark., at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The family received friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Tuesday evening.

Like this: Like Loading...