Obituary: Mary Virginia Quinn Moore, 87, of Dierks

Mary Virginia Quinn Moore, age 87, a resident of Dierks, Arkansas died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Dierks.

She was born February 8, 1933 in Dierks. She was secretary/treasurer for the family business, Moore & Moore Chipping, and was a member of Dierks Church of Christ.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents, O.L. and Annie Bell Green Quinn; her husband, Charles Edward Moore; grandson, Shane Moore; granddaughter, Amanda Moore; and two brothers, O.L. Quinn, Jr, and Bobby Quinn.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Teresa Moore, and Terry and Julia Moore; grandson, Todd and wife Kelly Moore; granddaughter, Rachel Moore Lowrey and husband Lance, all of Dierks; four great grandchildren, Reagan Moore Brown of Hot Springs, Arkansas, MaClane Moore of Texarkana, Arkansas and Lucas and Avery Lowrey of Dierks; four great-great grandchildren, Adalyn Moore, Hudson Moore, Brooklyn Brown and Tenlie Brown; one brother, A.C. Quinn of Tom Bean, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John H. and Mary Moore of Magnolia, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Sue Quinn of Dierks, Arkansas; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Robbie Jean Dossey.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Moore will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Dierks Church of Christ with Terry Martin, Marty Quinn and Terry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Dierks Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home, Dierks.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 28th at Dierks Church of Christ.

