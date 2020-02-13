Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Lee, 93, formerly of Dierks

Mary Elizabeth Lofton Lee, age 93, a former resident of Dierks, Ark., died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Paris, Texas.

She was born March 19, 1926, in Dierks, Ark. She was happily married to Winton E. Lee., Jr., for 65 years and lived most of her life in Dierks. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Dierks. Mrs. Lee was known as one of the best gardeners in Dierks who could grow any plant or flower bigger than anyone else.

She was also known for her witty sense of humor and her devoted love of family.

Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, O.L. Lofton, Sr., and Callie Ethel Murray Lofton; her husband, Winton E. Lee, Jr.; three brothers, Kenneth Lofton, Thomas Lofton and O.L. Lofton, Jr., and one sister, Mildred Lofton Cothren.

She is survived by ‘her one and only’ daughter, Maribeth Lee McAnally and David McAnally of Paris, Texas; one grandson, Jonathan Lee King and his wife, Mallory, of Paris, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Caden and Colton King; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private memorial dinner honoring Mrs. Lee was held with family and friends with internment in Fellowship Cemetery near Center Point.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made in Mrs. Lee’s honor to the Dog Ranch Rescue, 10030 CR 288, Anna, TX 75409.

