Obituary: Lisa Crisp Ritterbush, of Murfreesboro

Lisa Gail Crisp Ritterbush died Feb. 13, 2020, at her home in Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ritterbush, and her stepfather, Gary Cooper. She is survived by her parents, Cleta Turner Cooper of Murfreesboro, and Wayne Crisp and spouse, Margaret of Mineral Springs; two children, a daughter, Mandy Ballard, and spouse, Luke of Hot Springs, and a son, Brian Mitchell, and spouse, Dana of Murfreesboro; three sisters, Debbie Shukers, and husband Doug of Murfreesboro, Susan Laabs, and Kathy Jacobson; three brothers, Alan Crisp, Jerry Crisp and Brooks Cooper; also grandchildren

She was one of the longest living Arkansas heart transplant recipients.

A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Murfreesboro on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

