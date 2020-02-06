Obituary: John Charley McGee, Sr., 78, of Mena

John Charley McGee Sr., age 78 passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born Oct. 16, 1941 in Mena, Ark., to the late Effie Marie Phillips McGee and Preston McGee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ronnie Joe McGee; three sisters, Thelma Louise McGee, Debra Isom, Dorothy Mae Lee.

His survivors include wife of 32 years, Peggy McGee; two sons, John Charley McGee Jr., and wife Cathy of North Richland Hills, Texas; James McGee of Lewisville, Ark.; two daughter, Erin Hupp and husband Zach of Nashville, Ark., Brandy Hill and husband Steve; grandchildren, Kaden, Haden, Braden Hamilton, Caroline Hale, Ronan Hupp, Cecilia McGee, Dylan Anderson; Brothers, Gerald McGee and wife Patty; Jerry McGee and wife LeaRhae; sisters, Margaret Gilbert, Linda Eaker, Doris Fajardo and husband Frank Medesto; Helen McCloud and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...