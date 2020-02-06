Obituary: James Rudy Sharp, 78, of Nashville

James Rudy Sharp, age 78, of Nashville, Arkansas died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home. He was born Oct. 15, 1941 in Nathan, Ark., the son of the late Joe Granville and Laura Mae Tolleson Sharp.

He was a member of Chapel Hill Church of Christ, a retired mechanic for Weyerhaeuser, as well as a cattle and chicken farmer.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Mary Jo Reed, Marie Fryer, and one brother Ralph Brewer.

Survivors include his wife Charlene Sharp of Nashville, Ark.; one daughter Sherri Marshall of Nashville, Ark.; two grandchildren Ashley Ewing and husband Brad of Nashville, Ark.; Josh Marshall and wife Heidi of Hope, Ark.; five great grandchildren Garrett Ewing, Carter Ewing, McKenna Marshall, Maddie Ewing, and Lyla Rae Marshall; three sisters Inez Sanders of El Reno, Okla.; Francis Holt of Scurry, Texas; Martha Taylor of Nashville, Ark.; and Carolyn Green of Henderson, Texas; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, Feb. 6, at Latimer Funeral Home with Danny White officiating, burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Cook, Jerry Ray Ferguson, Jerry Reed, David Crow, Casey Crow, John Hupp, and Scott Tuberville.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Smith and Hollis Reed.

